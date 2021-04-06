Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

140,302 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

SR 2.0

2012 Nissan Sentra

SR 2.0

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

140,302KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6878118
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP8CL715857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,302 KM

Vehicle Description

STILL RUNS & DRIVES LIKE NEW!!

Clean Carfax w/ Service Records.

Economical Little Fuel Miser Currently Averaging Under 6L per 100K!!!!

(Just Arrived- stay tuned for more pics)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. (covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Drivers Seat
CLEAN CARFAX
16 inch alloy rims
CD w/ aux

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

