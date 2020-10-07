Menu
2012 Subaru Outback

178,320 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2012 Subaru Outback

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring AWD Wagon

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring AWD Wagon

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

178,320KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6053601
  • VIN: 4S4BRGBC5C3215919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,320 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL NEW DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED!!  (pads & coated rotors)

Spacious, Comfortable & Very Reliable Family Sized AWD Wagon.

Rust-Proofed Previously & Excellent Condition.

NEW TIMING BELT AROUND 156 000 KMS!!  OTHER SERVICE RECORDS PROVIDED TOO!!

Runs & Drives Like Brand New & Handles AMAZING in the Snow :-(

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY$795!! +hst

PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
17 inch alloy rims
telescopic tilt steering
rust-proofed previously
4 Cylinder 2.5L Auto AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

