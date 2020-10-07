2012 Subaru Outback

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features 17 inch alloy rims telescopic tilt steering rust-proofed previously 4 Cylinder 2.5L Auto AWD

