2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat CLEAN CARFAX telescopic tilt steering CD w/ aux 15 inch alloy rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.