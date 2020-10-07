Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

160,545 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Comfortline 2.0L

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5918403
  • VIN: 3VWDK7AJ0CM410775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,545 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW GENERAL ALL SEASON TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

(Set of 4 Used Snow Tires on Rims Included in Price)  pic attached

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!!

Economical & VERY Reliable 4 Cylinder Family Sized Sedan- Great on Gas!!

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY$795!! +hst

PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth
Adjustable Drivers Seat
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
CD w/ aux
15 inch alloy rims

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

