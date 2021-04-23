2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 6 2 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7003049

7003049 VIN: 3VWDX7AJ6CM302324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 178,628 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Telescopic Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat CLEAN CARFAX 16 inch alloy rims CD w/ aux

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.