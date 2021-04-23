Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

178,628 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

SE 2.5L Comfortline

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

SE 2.5L Comfortline

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

178,628KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7003049
  VIN: 3VWDX7AJ6CM302324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,628 KM

Vehicle Description

RUST-PROOFED PREVIOUSLY & STILL RUNS LIKE NEW!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Economical & Very Reliable Family Sized Sedan.

(Just Arrived)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Telescopic Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Adjustable Drivers Seat
CLEAN CARFAX
16 inch alloy rims
CD w/ aux

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

