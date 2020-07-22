Menu
2013 Acura MDX

188,787 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
V6- 7 PASSENGER

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

188,787KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5657844
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H27DH002252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,787 KM

Vehicle Description

3RD ROW SEATING!!  7 PASSENGER!!

Spacious & Comfortable Family Sized V6 AWD Just in time for Fall!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

FULLY CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES 2 GREAT WARRANTIES:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
3rd Row Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Back-Up Camera
Rear Park Assist
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
CLEAN CARFAX
18 inch alloy rims

