2013 Acura MDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory 3rd Row Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Back-Up Camera Rear Park Assist Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof CLEAN CARFAX 18 inch alloy rims

