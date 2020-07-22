2013 Chevrolet Sonic

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Automatic Headlights Remote Engine Start Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged 17 inch alloy rims Bluetooth Connection clean history- No Accidents just 2 previous owners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.