2013 Chevrolet Sonic

182,244 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LTZ Hatchback

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LTZ Hatchback

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

  • Listing ID: 5370647
  • VIN: 1G1JE6SB5D4194183

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

182,244KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,244 KM

Vehicle Description

ECONOMICAL LITTLE CHEVY HATCHBACK- AMAZING ON GAS!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents & Just 2 Previous Owners.

Fully Certified with 2 Great Warranties INCLUDED:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Automatic Headlights
Remote Engine Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
17 inch alloy rims
Bluetooth Connection
clean history- No Accidents
just 2 previous owners

