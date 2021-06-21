Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,875 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

SE V6 7 PASSENGER

SE V6 7 PASSENGER

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7356386
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5DR752688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,875 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW TOYO ALL SEASON TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

Spacious, Comfortable & Reliable V6 Family Mover!!

Clean Carfax- No Accidents.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
17 inch alloy rims
CLEAN CARFAX
CD w/ aux
Rear Stow n Go Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

