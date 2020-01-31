Menu
2013 Ford Edge

SEL- EcoBoost

2013 Ford Edge

SEL- EcoBoost

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,491KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630200
  • VIN: 2FMDK3J91DBB96606
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SPACIOUS, QUIET & COMFORTABLE 4 CYL. AVERAGING AROUND 9L/ 100K!!

ALL NEW DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED!! (All New Pads & Coated Rotors)

Peppy Turbo EcoBoost w/ 4 Cylinder Fuel Economy- Still Drives Like Brand New!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Rear Park Assist
  • Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • 18 inch alloy rims
  • 4 Cylinder EcoBoost 2.0L
  • Microsoft SYNC/CD/AUX/USB/XM

