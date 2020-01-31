2013 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SPACIOUS, QUIET & COMFORTABLE 4 CYL. AVERAGING AROUND 9L/ 100K!! ALL NEW DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED!! (All New Pads & Coated Rotors) Peppy Turbo EcoBoost w/ 4 Cylinder Fuel Economy- Still Drives Like Brand New!! Clean Carfax- NO Accidents. Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: 1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Rear Park Assist

Turbocharged

Bluetooth Connection

CLEAN CARFAX

telescopic tilt steering

18 inch alloy rims

4 Cylinder EcoBoost 2.0L

Microsoft SYNC/CD/AUX/USB/XM

