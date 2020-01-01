Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS- NEW SNOW TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS- NEW SNOW TIRES

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,250KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4402698
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8DH164987
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW FIRESTONE SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

Economical Little 4 Cylinder Currently Averaging Around 8L/ 100K!!

Low Kilometers & Excellent Condition.  Still Runs Like NEW.

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • adjustable drivers chair
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • 16 inch alloy rims
  • CD/XM/IPOD/USB/AUX
  • rust-proofed (previously)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2011 Nissan Rogue SV...
 190,346 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 159,640 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda CX-9 GS V...
 193,846 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Send A Message