2013 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW FIRESTONE SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!! Economical Little 4 Cylinder Currently Averaging Around 8L/ 100K!! Low Kilometers & Excellent Condition. Still Runs Like NEW. Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: 1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features adjustable drivers chair

telescopic tilt steering

16 inch alloy rims

CD/XM/IPOD/USB/AUX

rust-proofed (previously)

