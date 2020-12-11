Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

133,861 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

GL AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6324135
  • VIN: KM8JTCAC0DU716218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,861 KM

Vehicle Description

ECONOMICAL LITTLE 4 CYLINDER AWD WITH LOW KILOEMTERS!!

Full Clean Carfax History Report Provided- NO Accidents.

Extra Clean Condition- Still Runs & Drives Like New!!

(Just Arrived- better pics to come when professionally detailed...)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Drivers Seat
18 INCH CHROME RIMS
CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents
CD/ IPOD/ USB/AUX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

