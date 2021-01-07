2013 Hyundai Tucson

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat 17 inch alloy rims ONE OWNER SINCE NEW CLEAN CARFAX telescopic tilt steering CD/ AUX/ USB/ XM/ IPOD

