2013 Hyundai Tucson

178,266 KM

Details

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

GLS AWD- ONE OWNER

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,266KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7002899
  • VIN: KM8JUCACXDU676226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,266 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 17" TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!

Full Clean Carfax Report Provided.  NO Accidents.

Spacious, Economical & Reliable 4 Cylinder AWD Handles Amazing in the Snow!!

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
ONE OWNER SINCE NEW
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
CD/ AUX/ USB/ XM/ IPOD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.



