2013 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD

2013 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,817KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4584123
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB7DD123710
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW & CLEAN CARFAX!!


LOW KILOMETERS & EXCELLENT CONDITION!!


Solid & Capable Little 4 Cylinder 4WD Just in time for Snow :-)


Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:


1) 12 month or UNLIMITED Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $3000 per claim w/ $150 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Drivers Seat
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • 18 inch black aluminum rims
  • CD/ SIRIUS/ AUX/ USB
  • 4 Cylinder 2.4L w/ Locking 4x4

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

