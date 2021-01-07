Menu
2013 Jeep Compass

149,449 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2013 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,449KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6623243
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB4DD269949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,449 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEAN CONDITION!!  FORMER ALBERTA JEEP- NO SALT = NO RUST!!!!

Full Clean Carfax History Report Provided.  NO Accidents.

Solid & Capable Little 4WD Jeep in Stunning Original Condition.

Still Runs & Drives Like Brand Spanking New.

A MUST TO SEE NOT A CLEANER ONE AROUND!!!!

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
rust-proofed previously
CLEAN HISTORY- Former Alberta

Rural Route Motors

