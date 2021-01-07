2013 Jeep Compass

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Fog Lamps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat 17 inch alloy rims rust-proofed previously CLEAN HISTORY- Former Alberta

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.