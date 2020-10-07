Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Patriot

146,886 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Patriot

2013 Jeep Patriot

SPORT 4WD- 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Patriot

SPORT 4WD- 1 OWNER

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

146,886KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6212958
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7DD124711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,886 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Solid & Capable Little 4 Cylinder 4WD JEEP Just in Time for Snow!!

STILL RUNS & DRIVES LIKE BRAND SPANKING NEW!!!

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY$795 plus HST!!! 

RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  12 month or 12 000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Adjustable Drivers Seat
CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents
CD/ AUX/ USB/ SIRIUS
17 inch black JEEP rims
Michelin A/S Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2015 Ford Flex SEL 4...
 176,449 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Sport-...
 129,570 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Compass No...
 149,449 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory