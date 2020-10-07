2013 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls remote start Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents CD/ AUX/ USB/ SIRIUS 17 inch black JEEP rims Michelin A/S Tires

