Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Sorento

159,874 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

159,874KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7337744
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA21DG361824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Spacious, Comfortable & Reliable Family Sized V6 AWD!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.  LINK:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3jlWrNlgcQjN0jBZBRbScDDNkfKE60nb

Loaded with Leather, Panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth & Back up Cam!!

(Just Arrived- Priced to Sell & Wont Last Long...)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
18 inch rims
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
CD/ SIRIUS/ AUX/ USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2014 Kia Optima LX S...
 186,659 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue Sp...
 177,242 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 159,861 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory