2013 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CLEAN CARFAX & DEALER SERVICED!! UNBELIEVABLE EXTRA CLEAN CONDITION- JUST LIKE BRAND SPANKING NEW!!!

Economical & Very Reliable MAZDA 4 Cylinder Crossover Averaging 9L per 100K!!! Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: 1) 12 month or UNLIMITED Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $3000 per claim w/ $150 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

CLEAN CARFAX

telescopic tilt steering

CD/ AUX/ USB

17 inch allooy rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.