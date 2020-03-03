Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

Touring

2013 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,013KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4815288
  • VIN: JM3KE2CE2D0144093
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CLEAN CARFAX & DEALER SERVICED!!

UNBELIEVABLE EXTRA CLEAN CONDITION- JUST LIKE BRAND SPANKING NEW!!!

Economical & Very Reliable MAZDA 4 Cylinder Crossover Averaging Under 9L per 100K!!!

MINT MINT MINT- A MUST TO SEE :-)

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • CD/ AUX/ USB
  • 17 inch allooy rims

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

