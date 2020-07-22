Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

150,736 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS Touring AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

150,736KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5624601
  • VIN: JM3KE4CE2D0107816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,736 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!!

Full Clean Carfax History Report Provided- NO Accidents.

Economical & VERY Reliable 4 Cylinder AWD Averaging Under 8L/ 100K.

(Just Arrived)

FULLY CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES 2 GREAT WARRANTIES:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
telescopic tilt steering
16 inch alloy rims
CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 190,384 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 222,035 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 130,128 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory