Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

184,365 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GX SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GX SPORT

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

184,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7069825
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE9D0111044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,365 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL NEW DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED!!  (pads & coated rotors)

ECONOMICAL & VERY RELIABLE AVERAGING UNDER 7L per 100K!!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Still Runs & Drives Like New.  Excellent Condition.

(Just Arrived- Priced to Sell & Wont Last Long!!)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
telescopic tilt steering
CD/ AUX/ USB
CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2013 Mazda CX-5 GX S...
 184,365 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul LX + H...
 173,363 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 159,668 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory