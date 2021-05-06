2013 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7069825 VIN: JM3KE2BE9D0111044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 184,365 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat 17 inch alloy rims telescopic tilt steering CD/ AUX/ USB CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents

