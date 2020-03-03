Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ NAV!!

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ NAV!!

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,384KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4815432
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV4DW118528
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FULLY LOADED WITH NAV, BACK UP CAM, BLUETOOTH & MORE!!

Spacious, Economical & Very Reliable 4 Cylinder Family Sized AWD!!

CLEAN CARFAX- NO Accidents w/ Service Records Provided.  (DEALER SERVICED!!)

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Racks
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • 18 inch alloy rims
  • CD/ XM/ AUX/ USB
  • SERVICE RECORDS PROVIDED

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

