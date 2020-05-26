2013 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Roof Racks

Winter Tires

Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features CLEAN CARFAX

18 inch alloy rims

CD/ XM/ AUX/ USB

SERVICE RECORDS PROVIDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.