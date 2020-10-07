Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

152,097 KM

Details

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition AWD

2013 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

152,097KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5866269
  VIN: JN8AS5MV0DW147654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,097 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW & DEALER SERVICED!!!

Full Clean Carfax Provided.  NO Accidents.

Extra Clean Condition & Was Very Well Maintained.

Spacious & Solid Little 4 Cylinder AWD Just in Time for Fall :-)

COMPREHENSIVE CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY PACKAGE FOR ONLY $795!!  + hst

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Park Assist
CLEAN CARFAX
16 inch alloy rims
CD w /AUX

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

