2013 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Proximity Key Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Rear Park Assist CLEAN CARFAX 16 inch alloy rims CD w /AUX

