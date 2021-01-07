2013 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Service Records 17 inch alloy rims clean history CD w/ aux

