2013 Nissan Rogue

146,112 KM

$9,950

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

146,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6551112
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV2DW110685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,112 KM

Vehicle Description

KROWN RUST-PROOFED ANNUALLY!!  EXTRA CLEAN CONDITION.

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents w/ LOTS of Servcie Records Provided!!

Spacious & Comfortable 4 Cylinder AWD Just in Time For Snow!!

Still Runs & Drives Like Brand New- A Pleasure to Drive :-)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Service Records
17 inch alloy rims
clean history
CD w/ aux

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

