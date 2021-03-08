Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

127,259 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

SV- ONE OWNER

SV- ONE OWNER

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,259KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6691769
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT1DW020975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,259 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 17" A/S TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW & CLEAN CARFAX!!

Spacious & Comfortable Family Sized Crossover w/ LOW Kilometers.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
CLEAN CARFAX
CD w/ aux

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

