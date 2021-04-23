2013 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 6 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7002998

7002998 VIN: JN8AS5MV1DW150028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 168,698 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Proximity Key Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat CLEAN CARFAX 18 inch alloy rims CD w/ aux

