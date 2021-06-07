2013 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7248059 VIN: JN8AS5MVXDW107307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 180,466 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat CLEAN CARFAX CD w/ aux

