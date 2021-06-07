Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

177,242 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition- 4 NEW TIRES!!

2013 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition- 4 NEW TIRES!!

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

177,242KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7327949
  VIN: JN8AS5MT3DW021416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,242 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 16" FIRESTONE ALL SEASON TIRES!!

Spacious, Comfortable & Reliable Family Sized 4 Cylinder Crossover.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Rear Park Assist
16 inch alloy rims
CD w/ aux
4 Cylinder 2.5L FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

