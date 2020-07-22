2013 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat 17 inch alloy rims telescopic tilt steering Clean Carfax- 2 Previous Owner

