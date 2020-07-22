Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

159,747 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

SR

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

159,747KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5677917
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP8DL647256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,747 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 17" ALL SEASON TIRES!!!

Clean Carfax Report Provided.  NO Accidents.  2 Previous Owners.

Economical & Very Reliable Sedan Averging Under 7L per 100K!!

(Just Arrived)

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
telescopic tilt steering
Clean Carfax- 2 Previous Owner

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

