2013 Nissan Sentra

145,345 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2013 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

145,345KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6105912
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL647672

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,345 KM

FULLY LOADED 4 CYLINDER SEDAN w/ LOW K IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!!

Great 1st Car OR Commuters Special- Currently Averaging Around 7L per 100K.

RUNS & DRIVES LIKE BRAND SPANKING NEW!!  A Pleasure to Drive.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY$795!! +hst

RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  12 month or 12 000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
telescopic tilt steering
CD/ AUX/ USB/ XM satellite

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

