2013 Nissan Sentra

166,423 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

SPECIAL EDITION- ONE OWNER

2013 Nissan Sentra

SPECIAL EDITION- ONE OWNER

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

166,423KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6258228
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT5DW040565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,423 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW FIRESTONE A/S TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!!

All New Disc Brakes (brake pads & coated rotors)

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW & CLEAN CARFAX.

Spacious & Comfoertable Family Sized 4 Cylinder Crossover.

(Just Arrived- better pics to come once professionally detailed...)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY $795!! +hst

RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  12 month or 12 000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
ONE OWNER
Rear Park Assist
Adjustable Drivers Seat
CLEAN CARFAX
16 inch alloy rims
CD w/ aux
ADJUSTAVBLE DRIVERS SEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

