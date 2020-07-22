2014 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Onstar Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection 16 inch alloy rims

