2014 Chevrolet Trax

130,128 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
1LT AWD

1LT AWD

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

130,128KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5616108
  • VIN: 3GNCJPEB0EL138491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,128 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW GENERAL 16" ALL SEASON TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

Econical LIttle 4 Cylinder AWD Averaging Under 8L per 100K!!

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Onstar
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
16 inch alloy rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

