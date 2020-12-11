Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

153,388 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

SE- ONE OWNER

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

153,388KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6351836
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1ET227860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,388 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!

Full Clean Carfax History Report Provided.  NO Accidents.

Spacious, Comfortable & Economical 4 Cylinder Family Sized Crossover.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!  NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
MP3 Player
AM/FM CD Player
Adjustable Drivers Seat
telescopic tilt steering
CD/ AUX/ USB
CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents
4 Cylinder 2.4l Auto FWD

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

