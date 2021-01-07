2014 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player AM/FM CD Player Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat telescopic tilt steering CD/ AUX/ USB CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents 4 Cylinder 2.4l Auto FWD

