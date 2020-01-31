Menu
2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,499KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636497
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4EUA71741
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ECONOMICAL LITTLE 4 CYL. AVERAGING AROUND 9L per 100K!!

Spacious & Comfortable 4WD Handles AMAZING in  the Snow!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • 17 inch alloy rims
  • adjustable drivers chair
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • CD/ AUX/ USB/ XM/ SYNC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

