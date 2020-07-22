2014 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST BACK UP CAMERA Turbocharged 17 inch alloy rims CLEAN CARFAX telescopic tilt steering SYNC/ CD/ SIRIUS/ USB

