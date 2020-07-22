Menu
2014 Ford Escape

161,887 KM

Details

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

SE 4WD

SE 4WD

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5577954
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GXXEUD46013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,887 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW YOKOHAMA TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!!

Spacious & Economical 4 Cylinder 4WD Averaging Under 8L/ 100K!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

(Just Arrived)

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
Turbocharged
17 inch alloy rims
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
SYNC/ CD/ SIRIUS/ USB

