Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Compass

176,005 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

176,005KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7384820
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB1ED566033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,005 KM

Vehicle Description

RELIABLE LITTLE 4 CYLINDER 4WD 4 CYLINDER JEEP :-)

Still Runs & Drives Great!!  

Carfax Reports Always Provided. 

LINK TO REPORT:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7OUR8vaHtHka6I2+Hzhu4BhBKwn9hlwc

AS TRADED SPECIAL- UNCERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Adjustable Drivers Seat
CD w/ aux
heated mirros

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2013 Nissan Rogue Sp...
 168,698 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul LX + H...
 173,363 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sedona LX V...
 160,120 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory