2014 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat 17 inch alloy rims CLEAN CARFAX CD w/ aux 4 cylinder 2.4L Auto 4x4

