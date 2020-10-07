Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

147,186 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

North Edition 4WD

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

147,186KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5859150
  • VIN: 1C4NJRABXED564911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,186 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLID & CAPABLE LITTLE 4WD 4 CYLINDER JUST IN TIME FOR FALL!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

NEARLY NEW 17" MICHELIN M&S TIRES!!!

(Just Arrived)

FULLY CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES 2 GREAT WARRANTIES FOR ONLY$795!!

EXTENSIVE FULL INSPECTION & REPAIRS WITH SAFETY SLIP PROVIDED!! PLUS:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

ALL FOR ONLY $795!! + HST

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
CLEAN CARFAX
CD w/ aux
4 cylinder 2.4L Auto 4x4

