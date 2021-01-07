Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

147,186 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

North Edition 4WD

2014 Jeep Patriot

North Edition 4WD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

147,186KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6595405
  • VIN: 1C4NJRABXED564911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,186 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLID & CAPABLE 4WD 4 CYLINDER JEEP JUST IN TIME FOR SNOW!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

NEW 17" MICHELIN M&S TIRES!!!

Best Deal Around!!  SHOP & COMPARE!!

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
CLEAN CARFAX
CD w/ aux
4 cylinder 2.4L Auto 4x4

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

