2014 Kia Optima

186,659 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

LX Sedan

LX Sedan

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,659KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7458029
  • VIN: KNAGM4A77E5467543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,659 KM

Vehicle Description

COMFORTABLE & SPACIOUS FAMILY SIZED 4 CYLINDER KIA SEDAN.

Carfax Reports Alwys Provided-  LINK:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AVI+prx+yokRRD/h96TBXGfeA8XBim0L

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
DUAL EXHAUST
telescopic tilt steering
16 inch alloy rims
CD/ SIRIUS/ AUX/ USB
Nearly New A/S Tires

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

