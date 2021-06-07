Menu
2014 Kia Sedona

160,120 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

LX V6 7 PASSENGER

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7254770
  • VIN: KNDMG4C73E6550746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,120 KM

Vehicle Description

STILL RUNS & DRIVES LIKE BRAND SPANKING NEW!!

SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE & VERY PRACTICAL V6 FAMILY VAN.

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents with Dealer Service Records Provided!!

Extra Clean Condition & Appears to Have Been Very Well Maintained...

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

SPRING INTO SUMMER SPECIAL: YOUR CHOICE OF ONE FREE UPGRADE TO BE INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES!! 1) FREE TINTED WINDOWS 2) FREE OIL RUST-PROOFING 3) FREE 12 MONTH or 12 000 KM LUBRICO POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! Your Choice of ONE to be INCLUDED in the asking price :-) (see Dealer for details...)

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Rear Park Assist
rear power vents
Adjustable Drivers Seat
Rear Heat & A/C Controls
rear stow n go seat
clean history- No Accidents
4 Full Windows
CD/XM/IPOD/USB/AUX

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

