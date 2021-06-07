2014 Kia Sedona

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 1 2 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7254770

7254770 VIN: KNDMG4C73E6550746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 160,120 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Rear Park Assist rear power vents Adjustable Drivers Seat Rear Heat & A/C Controls rear stow n go seat clean history- No Accidents 4 Full Windows CD/XM/IPOD/USB/AUX

