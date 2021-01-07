Menu
2014 Kia Soul

154,165 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

EX+

2014 Kia Soul

EX+

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

154,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6489136
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52E7013553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,165 KM

Vehicle Description

SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE & RELIABLE FAMILY SIZED HATCHBACK.

Extra Clean Condition & Still Runs and Drives Like New!! 

Currently Averaging Around 7L per 100K!! Great Commuter Car OR Reliable Daily Driver.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
MICHELIN TIRES
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
CD/ SIRIUS/ AUX/ USB
4 Cylinder 2/0L Auto FWD

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

