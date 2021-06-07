2014 Kia Soul

+ taxes & licensing
705-458-9970
6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2
705-458-9970
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
4 BRAND NEW 16" ALL SEASON TIRES!!
Clean Carfax w/ STACKS of Regular Service Records!!
Economical & Surprisingly Spacious- Currently Averaging 6.4L per 100K!!
FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!
NO HIDDEN FEES!!
FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:
1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.
(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)
2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.
3) Fresh Oil Change.
4) Full Tank of Gas.
(see Dealer for details...)
SPRING INTO SUMMER SPECIAL: YOUR CHOICE OF ONE FREE UPGRADE TO BE INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES!! 1) FREE TINTED WINDOWS 2) FREE OIL RUST-PROOFING 3) FREE 12 MONTH or 12 000 KM LUBRICO POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! Your Choice of ONE to be INCLUDED in the asking price :-) (see Dealer for details...)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2