2014 Kia Soul

173,363 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

LX + HATCHBACK

2014 Kia Soul

LX + HATCHBACK

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

173,363KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7266194
  • VIN: KNDJN2A23E7083178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,363 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 16" ALL SEASON TIRES!!

Clean Carfax w/ STACKS of Regular Service Records!!

Economical & Surprisingly Spacious- Currently Averaging 6.4L per 100K!!

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

SPRING INTO SUMMER SPECIAL: YOUR CHOICE OF ONE FREE UPGRADE TO BE INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES!! 1) FREE TINTED WINDOWS 2) FREE OIL RUST-PROOFING 3) FREE 12 MONTH or 12 000 KM LUBRICO POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! Your Choice of ONE to be INCLUDED in the asking price :-) (see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Service Records
Adjustable Drivers Seat
16 inch Wheels
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
SIRIUS/ AUX/ USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

