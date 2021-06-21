Menu
2014 Kia Soul

173,363 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

LX + HATCHBACK

2014 Kia Soul

LX + HATCHBACK

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

173,363KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7484727
  • VIN: KNDJN2A23E7083178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,363 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW A/S TIRES & ALL NEW DISC BRAKES!!

Clean Carfax w/ STACKS of Regular Service Records!!

Economical & Surprisingly Spacious- Currently Averaging 6.4L per 100K!!

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Service Records
Adjustable Drivers Seat
16 inch Wheels
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
SIRIUS/ AUX/ USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

