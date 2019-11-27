2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2
705-458-9970
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
4 BRAND NEW YOKOHAMA ICE & SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!
Spacious, Solid & Capable Family Sized V6 4WD Just in Time for Snow :-(
Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:
Balance of Mitsubishi Factory 10 Year/ 160 000 KM Powertrain PLUS
30 day 50/50 Dealer Guarantee (Parts & Labour) see Dealer for details...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2