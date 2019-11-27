Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT 4WD 7 PASSENGER

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT 4WD 7 PASSENGER

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,604KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4390581
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX3EZ603485
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW YOKOHAMA ICE & SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

Spacious, Solid & Capable Family Sized V6 4WD Just in Time for Snow :-(

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

Balance of Mitsubishi Factory 10 Year/ 160 000 KM Powertrain   PLUS

30 day 50/50 Dealer Guarantee (Parts & Labour)  see Dealer for details...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
  • Power Rear Lift Gate
  • 18 inch alloy rims
  • CD/ USB/ SIRIUS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

