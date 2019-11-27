2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW YOKOHAMA ICE & SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!! Spacious, Solid & Capable Family Sized V6 4WD Just in Time for Snow :-( Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: Balance of Mitsubishi Factory 10 Year/ 160 000 KM Powertrain PLUS 30 day 50/50 Dealer Guarantee (Parts & Labour) see Dealer for details...

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Power Rear Lift Gate

18 inch alloy rims

CD/ USB/ SIRIUS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.