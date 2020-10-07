2014 Nissan Juke

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged USB port Adjustable Drivers Seat NO ACCIENTS

