Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD- 7 PASSENGER V6

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD- 7 PASSENGER V6

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,979KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4815444
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MMXEC633710
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!

7 Passenger/ 3rd Row Seating.  Spacious & Comfortable.

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Remote Engine Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • power memory drivers seat
  • 18 inch alloy rims
  • 6 Cylinder 3.5L Auto 4WD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2013 Mazda CX-5 Tour...
 200,013 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rondo 1 OWN...
 161,878 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru XV Cross...
 180,256 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Send A Message