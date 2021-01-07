Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

159,861 KM

$6,950

$6,950

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

SV

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

159,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6539217
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL382576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,861 KM

Vehicle Description

ECONOMICAL LITTLE HATCHBACK CURRENTLY AVERAGING UNDER 7L per 100K!!

Extra Clean Condition & Appears to Have Been Well Cared For!!

Carfax History Reports Always Provided w/ Service Records.

(Just Arrived- better pics to come once professionally detailed...)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Winter Tires
CD Player
Bluetooth
15 inch wheels
Adjustable Drivers Seat
CD w/ aux
4 Cylinder 1.6L Automatic
Mainly Dealer Serviced

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

