2014 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

Listing ID: 6819320

6819320 VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL382576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 159,861 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features 15 inch wheels Adjustable Drivers Seat CD w/ aux 4 Cylinder 1.6L Automatic Mainly Dealer Serviced

